Final Lap - So Many Developments Point to End Days & Jesus' Return - JD Farag [mirrored]

.

Pastor JD explains how and why it is that we as the bride of Christ are now on the final lap and about to finish the race ending with the pre-tribulation rapture.

.

.

FINAL LAP DEVELOPMENTS OF PROPHETIC SIGNIFICANCE

1. Covid-19 and the so called "vaccine"

2. New cases of these so-called flu "viruses"

3. Growing fear of the next "Pandemic X"

4. Sudden deaths and mysterious illnesses

5. Donald Trump and the upcoming (2024) election

6. Joe Biden and the upcoming (2024) election

7. Israel and the ever-growing anti-Semitism

8. Hamas as the so-called "Palestinians"

9. Gaza's and the West Bank's war on Israel

10. Russia, Ukraine, China, Iran, Turkey, et al.

11. Protests about everything and anything

12. LGBTQ+ and child transgenderism

13. Social media platforms like Tik Tok

14. The United Nations, WEF, CDC, WHO, et al.

15. Electricity and or Cellular outages

16. Extremely suspicious weather anomalies

17. Collapsing world-wide financial markets

18. Unprecedented hyperinflation / cost of living

19. Churches splitting and pastors resigning

20. Conflicting and confusing media reporting

.

