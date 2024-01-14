Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukraine DEMANDS women join the war and orders 50,000 ladies uniforms in last ditch effort | Redacted
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
368 views
Published a month ago

Pregnant women in Ukraine receiving conscription notices to report for fighting.


Mirrored - Redacted


👕 REDACTED MERCH 👕


Go grab some Redacted Merch from our store. Go to https://RedactedStore.com and pick some up.


📚 Read Clayton and Natali's Amazon best-selling book on finance. How To Pay Off Your Mortgage in 5 Years 👉🏻 https://amzn.to/3Guh4IC


✅ 💥 Best Way to Invest in Gold is with Lear Capital ⚡️


👉 Call them today at tel:800-613-3557


👉 or go to https://LearRedacted.com


⭐️ Get your FREE Gold and Silver investor guides from Lear Capital


⭐️Receive up to $15,000 in FREE bonus metals with a qualified purchase




Keywords
womenconscriptionafu

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket