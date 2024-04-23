Columbia Univ. Faculty in support of students who chant “Death to America”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News: Unbelievable! Faculty members at Columbia University come out in support of terror supporting students! Only one said we shouldn’t support students chanting “Death to America” and I don’t even think he was faculty. The rest are either cowards or complicit. Everyone of these scumbags should be fired!
@RealAmVoice
- Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV
@BenBergquam