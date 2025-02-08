© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AMERICAN PIE | The Song that Exposed a Generation of Satanists
This exposé carefully breaks down the classic folk-rock song American Pie and shows how it was written as a full-frontal attack against the first generation of Satanic musicians.
3:10 - The Rolling Stones
8:39 - The Beatles
12:16 - What's the Song About?
14:02 - Bob Dylan
16:59 - Christian Undercurrent of American Pie
20:08 - The Trinity & Buddy Holly
22:30 - Will Christianity Vanish?
25:07 - Can Music Save Your Mortal Soul?
29:38 - Closing Remarks