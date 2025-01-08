BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Los Angeles Fires Are Part Of A Larger Globalist Plot
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
2
131 views • 6 months ago

DESTROYED BY DESIGN: Los Angeles Fires Are Part Of A Larger Globalist Plot To Wage Economic Warfare & Deindustrialize The United States Before Triggering Total Collapse✅

6 My people have been silent, because they had no knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will reject thee, that thou shalt not do the office of priesthood to me: and thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I also will forget thy children.

7 According to the multitude of them so have they sinned against me: I will change their glory into shame.

8 They shall eat the sins of my people, and shall lift up their souls to their iniquity.

9 And there shall be like people like priest: and I will visit their ways upon them, and I will repay them their devices.

10 And they shall eat and shall not be filled: they have committed fornication, and have not ceased: because they have forsaken the Lord in not observing his law.

Hosea 4:6-10


