Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maria Zeee: Dr. David Nixon & Karl C. New Nanotechnology Findings SHOCK the WORLD!
channel image
Tanjerea
426 Subscribers
254 views
Published 2 months ago

Dr. David Nixon and researcher Karl C. join Maria Zeee to discuss their latest nanotechnology findings as the extremely censored truth begins to break through to pathologists and live blood analysts worldwide that every human being has been synthetically altered, and something needs to be done about it.

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccineisraelbidenputinfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersmaria zeeedr david nixonnanotechnolog

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket