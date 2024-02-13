BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kingdom Roundtable #42 - We are the Righteous Ones!!
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
13 views • 02/13/2024

Many quote the scripture "no one is righteous, no not one" "God looked and found no one who practiced righteousness" and they quote them not realizing what happened at the CROSS!

He took sin out of us so that WE WOULD BECOME THE RIGHTEOUSNESS OF GOD IN HIM.

Tonight we will be discussing this. Very important truths that are guaranteed to set you free in Jesus name.

Connect more, get on my email list, check out my book and more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Get my book: https://bornagainaskings.com

Keywords
kingdomspiritual warfareend timeslast daysrevelationmatthew 24preterismcory grayrevelation red pillpost millenniasounding the alarmdr jason heydingerkingdom roundtable 42serge deraso
