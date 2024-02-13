Kingdom Roundtable #42 - We are the Righteous Ones!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many quote the scripture "no one is righteous, no not one" "God looked and found no one who practiced righteousness" and they quote them not realizing what happened at the CROSS!
He took sin out of us so that WE WOULD BECOME THE RIGHTEOUSNESS OF GOD IN HIM.
Tonight we will be discussing this. Very important truths that are guaranteed to set you free in Jesus name.
