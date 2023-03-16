Survival! Eating tasty Turk's cap cactus fruit (melon cactus) on Snake Island

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For more better quality videos check out,
https://www.subscribestar.com/chadzuber1972
https://www.youtube.com/@SurvivalAdventure-sw5xo/featured
https://odysee.com/@Chadzuber:e
https://www.bitchute.com/ChadZuber/
https://rumble.com/user/ChadZuber
More video's will be added to Brighteon once the upload limit has been lifted.
After learning about this cactus I was anxious to go back and sample the fruit. It's delicious. I found it to be very similar in taste and texture to pitahaya (dragon fruit). Turk's cap cactus grows in arid areas all over Isla Culebra. I always keep an eye open for it.