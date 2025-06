Survival! Eating tasty Turk's cap cactus fruit (melon cactus) on Snake Island

For more better quality videos check out,

After learning about this cactus I was anxious to go back and sample the fruit. It's delicious. I found it to be very similar in taste and texture to pitahaya (dragon fruit). Turk's cap cactus grows in arid areas all over Isla Culebra. I always keep an eye open for it.