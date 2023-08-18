BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Monitor radiaton goes through walls -------------- Star Wars themed
08/18/2023

Fun EMF experiment.

Not all radio's are the same, here is all the info you need about that:

https://www.brighteon.com/37b9b5af-399e-46d8-8c46-9ee84d3cb216

Link to the video you will need together with a radio:
https://www.brighteon.com/6b7a829a-7997-4974-a39c-508e8ff25c21

Maybe it looks weird that Bart Simpson is naked at around 0:43 I only noticed this later, that is just a parody on The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo, but with Bart Simpson instead of Adam. You can Google that if you want to see it completely.


--------------------------------------

Studies:

EMF sensitivity:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea

EMF Bio-effects:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv

--------------------------------------

emfstar warsemrehsmfmonitor flicker teststar wars monitor teststar wars themed flicker teststar wars rhythmmonitor emf testermonitor testemf monitor test
