Monitor radiaton goes through walls -------------- Star Wars themed

Fun EMF experiment.
Not all radio's are the same, here is all the info you need about that:
https://www.brighteon.com/37b9b5af-399e-46d8-8c46-9ee84d3cb216
Link to the video you will need together with a radio:
https://www.brighteon.com/6b7a829a-7997-4974-a39c-508e8ff25c21
Maybe it looks weird that Bart Simpson is naked at around 0:43 I only noticed this later, that is just a parody on The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo, but with Bart Simpson instead of Adam. You can Google that if you want to see it completely.
Studies:
EMF sensitivity:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea
EMF Bio-effects:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv
