Dark Numbers: MUST SEE!!! What they are and what they mean. Know your enemy! (6/23/23)

In this video I discuss the numbers the enemy uses to possess our subconscious and how they are hidden. Once you have this knowledge the weapon will not harm you! If you have Jesus of course!!!
I have received many new revelations about the numbers since making this but this will get you started. I may make an update video in the future if that is the Lords plan.