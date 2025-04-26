Ritual Child Abuse: Kla.TV Uncovering Censored Crimes! KinderschutzTV interviews Kla.TV-Production Manager Lois Sasek

Hundreds of victims and witnesses worldwide are reporting of ritual abuse of children. Why do we hear so little about their immeasurable suffering? Who are the perpetrators - and who is covering up for them? Is there a network? What strategy ensures these structures to remain hidden? And what is our responsibility - and also our ability - to tear all this wickedness to light and ultimately defeat it? Find out in this thrilling interview that Mira from KinderschutzTV conducted with Kla.TV production manager Lois Sasek.

Chapters

Navigate Directly to:

00:00:18:

Who is Lois Sasek and what moves her to personally take a stand for the protection of the children?

00:09:54:

Why does Kla.TV take efforts to uncover child abuse and other severe crimes?

00:13:09:

How exactly are the media censoring this topic?

00:21:15:

Which deliberate strategies are being used to hinder the exposure of these violent crimes?

00:27:27:

Why is it fatal not to deal with the “dark”, instead just occupy oneself with nice things?

00:38:36:

What can you practically do in order to stop these most severe crimes?

00:45:22:

Dream-Vision by Lois Sasek: Victory over the evil’s reign of terror

00:52:18:

Song „Cry out!“ by Ruth Elpida Forell-Sasek and Anna-Sophia Bühler-Sasek