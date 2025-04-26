BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ritual Child Abuse: Kla.TV Uncovering Censored Crimes! KinderschutzTV interviews Kla.TV-Production Manager Lois Sasek
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
165 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 4 months ago

Hundreds of victims and witnesses worldwide are reporting of ritual abuse of children. Why do we hear so little about their immeasurable suffering? Who are the perpetrators - and who is covering up for them? Is there a network? What strategy ensures these structures to remain hidden? And what is our responsibility - and also our ability - to tear all this wickedness to light and ultimately defeat it? Find out in this thrilling interview that Mira from KinderschutzTV conducted with Kla.TV production manager Lois Sasek.

Keywords
satanismoccultismideologysatanicritualabuse
Chapters

Navigate Directly to:

00:00:18:

Who is Lois Sasek and what moves her to personally take a stand for the protection of the children?

00:09:54:

Why does Kla.TV take efforts to uncover child abuse and other severe crimes?

00:13:09:

How exactly are the media censoring this topic?

00:21:15:

Which deliberate strategies are being used to hinder the exposure of these violent crimes?

00:27:27:

Why is it fatal not to deal with the “dark”, instead just occupy oneself with nice things?

00:38:36:

What can you practically do in order to stop these most severe crimes?

00:45:22:

Dream-Vision by Lois Sasek: Victory over the evil’s reign of terror

00:52:18:

Song „Cry out!“ by Ruth Elpida Forell-Sasek and Anna-Sophia Bühler-Sasek

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy