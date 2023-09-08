THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A 'LOW RISK LIFE'!

Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get access to StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, my new book and the History of Philosophers series!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022





Do you have any thoughts on the slippery slope fallacy?





Hey Stef, what do you think is a faster route to find a wife, dating around or finding good friends in the hopes of getting setup?





Conspiracy theories?





How much should we trust scientists?





I think that's the first time I've ever heard someone make this point. I wonder if I've just missed it in the past.