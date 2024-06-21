Pastor Stephen Broden discusses COVID vaccinations and role of churches in STOP the SHOT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
Pastor Stephen Broden: Truth for Health Foundation Board of Directors member, Founder and Senior Pastor of Fair Park Bible Fellowship, Dallas, TX; Executive Director, Content of Character Series, Co-Founder of the National Black Pro-Life Coalition, discusses the role of the Church and possible risk of liability associated with COVID vaccinations.
The Truth for Health Foundation is a physician-funded 501(c)(3) public charitable Foundation with a mission to:
- provide truthful, balanced, medically sound, research-based information and cutting edge updates on prevention and treatment of common medical conditions, including COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, that affect health, quality of life and longevity; and
- to present faith-based integrated approaches to medical treatment, health and healing services that encompass all dimensions making us human: physical, psychological/emotional, spiritual, social and environmental.