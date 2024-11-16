BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
**CLASSIFIED DATA** (EXPOSED!!) -TOP SECRET COVENANT Of The ILLUMINATI- (REVEALED!!)
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
175 views • 6 months ago


**CLASSIFIED DATA** (EXPOSED!!) -TOP SECRET COVENANT Of The ILLUMINATI- (REVEALED!!)
*THIS VIDEO IS THE ONLY EXISTING DOCUMENTATION OF THE HIDDEN SECRET CODE/COVENANT HELD BY THE SATANIC ELITE THAT CONTROL YOU!*Show more This Video is going to Leak and Expose to You The Top Secret Highly Confidential Code that is Being Used by the People that are fixing to kill us all.
It is HIGHLY FORBIDDEN to Write, Document, Record, Repeat, or even See what your about to See here.
They'd like to Kill anyone who Does!
But let me Assure you they won't be taking me out of this world just yet so
HERE YOU GO.
WATCH THIS FORBIDDEN VIDEO AND PREPARE FOR WHATS ABOUT TO HAPPEN TO US. (TO ME, YOU, AND OUR CHILDREN).
*TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS Once-In-A-Lifetime OPPORTUNITY. I ASSURE YOU WILL HAVE A 100X BETTER CHANCE OF SURVIVAL AFTER THIS VIDEO*
All Credit and Rights For This Video Belongs To ODD TV (Matt P.)
I Have Obtained AUTHORIZED USE as well as FAIR USE Show less

Keywords
secretthecovenant
