VAX POISONED MOVIE STAR DIES PEACEFULLY SURROUNDED BY LOVED ONES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
bootcamp
May 7, 2024
‘Grease’ star Susan Buckner, who played Patty Simcox, dead at 72. She was fit and healthy. Exercised at the gym and outdoors regularly. Her last few Instagram posts are very confusing. It looks like she developed dementia / Alzheimer's before she passed away. Rest in peace Susan Buckner.
###
https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@covideo1921/video/6952584201233321222
https://www.instagramDOTcom/_therealsusan_buckner/
https://www.facebookDOTcom/profile.php?id=1583384903
https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=10220433749105462&set=a.1393084038808
###
GEORGE BENSON On Broadway Album Version
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=ok__l1Acuwg
###
Download:
https://seed167.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/88oCnl3C900o.mp4
Download:
https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/88oCnl3C900o_640x360.jpg
###
Thank you for watching and sharing my videos.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/88oCnl3C900o/