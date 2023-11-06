Gavin Phillips: Curing Incurable Cancers

When Mr. Gavin Phillips observed a close friend suffering from the harsh effects of chemotherapy as a treatment for her ovarian cancer, he was deeply disturbed. He felt like there had to be safer alternatives and found the Houston-based clinic of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski, who has been successfully treating patients diagnosed with terminal inoperable cancers with a therapy called Antineoplastons (ANP) since the 1970s.In this interview with The New American, Mr. Phillips, who spent the past two decades researching the practice and interviewing Burzinski, his patients and their families, discusses his recent article, Curing Incurable Brain Tumors. The journalist shares success stories of patients whose lives were saved with ANP and argues that the mainstream medical establishment, healthcare regulators, major cancer research institutions and charities, as well as Big Pharma, are trying to suppress the promising treatment for financial reasons. Meanwhile, conventional cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy are not only exorbitantly expensive but also result in severe and long-lasting damage, often proving ineffective for many types of malignancies. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Texas Medical Board, have been launching legal attacks against Burzynski to prevent him from curing children and adults, said Phillips, and explained the rules set by the FDA to limit people’s access to therapy.

Mr. Phillips urged the public to raise awareness of the subject, spread the word and demand changes to the medical policies and legal status of ANP.

To read patients’ testimonials quoted by Mr. Phillips in this interview, please visit https://burzynskipatientgroup.org/

To learn more about ANP and Dr. Burzynski’s clinic, please visit https://www.burzynskiclinic.com/

Gavin Phillips can be reached via email at <[email protected]>

Gavin Phillips' interview with Dr. Burzynski and Roman Moreno is available at https://vimeo.com/881772523