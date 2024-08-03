Trump Obliterates Nasty Reporters - Coup Complete: Dems Go All-in on Kamala As Nominee 8/2/24

Weekly News Report! Donald Trump gave a masterclass performance in his interview with the National Association of Black Journalists, which turned out to be an ambush. It's official... Kamala is the Dem. presidential nominee. Joe Rogan says out loud what the rest of us are thinking: How did she go from zero to hero in 2.5 seconds? New footage from Butler Trump rally shows a figure running across the rooftop moments before the shooting. The Secret Service are still under immense pressure to explain exactly what went wrong. Men in women's sports? Major controversy in the women's boxing matches this week in Paris! Will Mark Zuckerberg vote for Trump? Trump tells of his phone call with the Facebook guru. All of that & more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-obliterates-reporters/





NEW!!! Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%