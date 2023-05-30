BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Orcas destroying sailboats have a message for us!
102 views • 05/30/2023

Upon hearing much fuss about orcas attacking sailboats off the coast of the Iberian peninsula, I thought I would find answers to some questions I had. So I contacted the leader of the pack telepathically, and had a conversation with her. You will be surprised of some of the answers I got!

Please let me know if you have any questions for her, or for me regarding telepathy in general, or the situation with the orcas.



Photos and videos I have used:

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Moby_Dick_final_chase.jpg

https://techiemagazines.com/news/science/killer-whales-wreck-boat-in-latest-attack-off-spain/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orca


