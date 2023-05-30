Orcas destroying sailboats have a message for us!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Upon hearing much fuss about orcas
attacking sailboats off the coast of the Iberian peninsula, I thought
I would find answers to some questions I had. So I contacted the leader of the pack telepathically, and had a conversation with her. You will be surprised of some of the answers I got!
Please let me know if you have any questions for her, or for me regarding telepathy in general, or the situation with the orcas.
Photos and videos I have used:
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Moby_Dick_final_chase.jpg
https://techiemagazines.com/news/science/killer-whales-wreck-boat-in-latest-attack-off-spain/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orca