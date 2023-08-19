InfoWars - David Icke - It Is Upon Logic That You Should Dwell - Dot-Connector Videocast - 9-17-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored: https://banned.video/watch?id=64de53914e506ac6f5e5184f
Pre-Order The Dream at https://www.shop.davidicke.com now. Watch 'The Holy Grail' only on https://www.ickonic.com - Start your free seven day trial now. Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform and enjoy a free 7 day trial - https://www.ickonic.com
All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com
Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
Social Media https://www.gettr.com/user/RealDavidIcke - http://t.me/davidickeofficial - https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficiall - https://parler.com/davidicke - https://vk.com/davidicke
Our Christmas In August sale is NOW LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF our hottest items while you can!