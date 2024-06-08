© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
neabot Neakasa P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit & Vacuum Suction 99% Pet Hair
26 views • 11 months ago
neabot Neakasa P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit & Vacuum Suction 99% Pet Hair, Professional Clippers with 5 Proven Grooming Tools for Dogs Cats and Other Animals
About this item features
- 【All-in-one Professional Grooming】This pet grooming clippers come with 5 proven tools: Grooming brush and DeShedding brush to help prevent damaging the topcoat whilst promoting a soft, smooth, healthier skin & coat for your pet; Electric clipper provides excellent cutting performance; Nozzle head and Cleaning brush can be used for collecting pet hair falling on the carpet, sofa and floor.
- 【Vaccumable Pet Grooming Kit】: Traditional home grooming tools bring about a lot of mess and hair in the home. But our P1 Pro grooming kit with vacuum function collects 99% of pet hair into a vacuum container while trimming and brushing hair, which can keep your home clean, and there’s no more tangled hair and no more piles of fur spreading all over the house.
- 【5 Comfortable Guard Comb】Adjustable trimming combs (3mm/6mm/12mm/18mm/24mm) suitable for trimming hair of different lengths. The detachable guide comb allows for quick and easy changing, enhancing versatility.
- 【Low Noise Design】: Pet clippers for dogs with low noise design to help the pet feel at ease and no longer afraid of haircut. We suggest grooming your pet with our brush before trimming pet hair, treating your pet with little snacks to avoid making your pet nervous because of vacuuming noise, which conclusively makes the grooming experience even more enjoyable.
- 【After-Sales Service】: Neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit & Vacuum provides 1 Year Warranty & 45 Days No-Worry Return. 7*24 customer service after your purchase. If you have any problems, please feel free to contact us via message.
