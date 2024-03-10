Building the Future We Want | Richard Vobes

Control Group co-founder, Diny has a frank discussion with podcaster Richard Vobes about the future we want to see, some of the issues at play and how change might start to happen.





This was an open conversation, with the main focus on UK-centred issues and ended up focussing on common law, which Richard is passionate about and home education, which Diny is passionate about.





RICHARD VOBES MEDIA LINKS:





https://www.youtube.com/@RichardVobes

https://richardvobes.com/

CONTROL GROUP SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:





Website: https://controlgroup.coop/





FFS SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Website: https://ffspeakeasy.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ffspeakeasy

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/ffspeakeasy

Locals: https://locals.com/member/ffspeakeasy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ffspeakeasy/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ffspeakeasy

Telegram: https://t.me/+QbnFr5WeXaxjZTRk

Telegram Community: https://t.me/fearfreecommunitychat





Many people in our community are members of the Control Group - an independent health outcomes study working to establish the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals, like the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about their project - including how to help - by visiting the Control Group website: https://controlgroup.coop/





Disclaimer: Fear-free Speakeasy (FFS) holds space for activities, events, and presentations. Responsibility for the content is that of the individual guest(s), and presenter(s) and not FFS as an organisation. If you decide to make contact with, take the advice of, or, use the products or services of, any presenter, guest, or fellow participant, it is your choice and it is your responsibility to have due diligence and do your own research. FFS hold no liability or responsibility. Any information provided here is not intended as medical advice.