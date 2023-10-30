The Salvation Of The Thief On The Cross-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 29 2023

The salvation of the thief on the cross has, on one hand, everything to do with your salvation, and on the other, very little. He trusted in Jesus Christ, but didn't go to Heaven when he died. He was saved by the shed blood of Jesus, while at the same time being in extreme violation of the Law of Moses at a time when the Law was still in effect. What happened on the cross, from a doctrinal perspective, was the overlapping cacophony of a dispensational explosion, and yet in the midst of all that chaos, there is much to be gleaned for us here in the closing hours of the Church Age. The one thief on the cross had sin in him but not on him, Jesus had sin on Him but not in him, and the other one had sin on him and in him. There are so many doctrinal rockets firing at this moment that it's hard to know where to look first. On social media lately, I have been reading a lot of posts about how the thief 'got saved without being baptized, without good works, without attending a local church' or any of the other things we associate with salvation. There is some truth in all that, but only when you rightly divide it.

