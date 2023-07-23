Dr Jennifer Daniels - Insights into the Allopathic Medical System - Show #58 on Hooked On Raw (ARCHIVED 07.10.2008)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hooked on Raw with RhioCo-host: Leigh Crizoe
Guest: Dr. Jennifer Daniels of Syracuse, New York explains how the allopathic medical system works and why she lost her medical license for treating a diabetic patient (at his option) through diet and exercise rather than insulin. The patient’s blood sugar went from 480 to 135.
