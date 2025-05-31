BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 They're SPRAYING Us Like Insects—And Now They're Targeting Our Kids
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
690 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
597 views • 3 months ago


Mike Dillon returns to expose the disturbing truth behind chemtrails, geoengineering, and the toxic assault on our skies. From Disney normalizing spray patterns in kids’ movies to aluminum-resistant GMO seeds, Mike connects the dots between environmental toxins, vaccine shedding, and the attack on our health and food supply. He also shares real solutions to protect your air, your home, and your family. This is a must-watch for anyone ready to wake up and fight back.Show more

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com/ and save big with promo code SETH

Visit https://TNUSA.com/seth or call CALL 1-800-958-1000

To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

Show less

Keywords
sprayingtargetinginsectsand
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy