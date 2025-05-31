© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 They're SPRAYING Us Like Insects—And Now They're Targeting Our Kids
4
597 views • 3 months ago
Mike Dillon returns to expose the disturbing truth behind chemtrails, geoengineering, and the toxic assault on our skies. From Disney normalizing spray patterns in kids’ movies to aluminum-resistant GMO seeds, Mike connects the dots between environmental toxins, vaccine shedding, and the attack on our health and food supply. He also shares real solutions to protect your air, your home, and your family. This is a must-watch for anyone ready to wake up and fight back.Show more
