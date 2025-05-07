Why haven't we been back to the moon? - Interview with Bart Sibrel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
53 years of technological progress and we still haven‘t been back to the moon?! This mind-blowing interview with film-maker and author Bart Sibrel might help you understand why. His extensive research on NASA and the first moon-landing including testimonies of eye-witnesses show results most of the population might not know about until now. Watch and share this interview with everyone you know! For knowledge is power!