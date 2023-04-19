© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
roguescientist Dr John Campbell's 180 Degree Flip - Before & After - Descent Into Truth
Rogue Scientist @Rogue-Scientisthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDIfMuiQ9nE
https://odysee.com/@RogueScientist:c/dr-john-campbell's-decent-into-darkness:e
https://twitter.com/scientist_rogue
Dr John Campbell's Descent into Darkness