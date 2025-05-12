Full Macron, Starmer, and Merz video from another angle....

Macron, Starmer, and Merz caught on video on their return from Kiev. A bag of white powder on the table. Macron quickly pockets it, Merz hides the spoon.



No explanation given. Zelensky, known cocaine enthusiast, had just hosted them. All three of the “leaders” look completely cracked out.

--------------------

❗️Some interesting details in yesterday's video on board the Ukrainian train carrying "world leaders". 🇬🇧 🇩🇪 🇫🇷 🤧



😂Reporters unexpectedly walked in to discover German leader Merz hiding a suspicious spoon, and French leader Macron suddenly hiding a suspicious plastic bag with white powder!

--------------

❗️French state media are desperately shutting down social media reports that French President Emmanuel Macron was caught with a bag of cocaine during a trip to Ukraine.



The moment was caught during a train ride from Poland to Ukraine when reporters entered the room.



Macron was meeting with the Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.



Social media users are speculating that Macron was caught with a bag of cocaine, and some are suggesting that Merz was concealing a coke straw or spoon.



French media outlet Liberation is now rushing to defend the leaders, claiming there is "no evidence" to support the claims.



The outlet is suggesting that the item Macron grabbed was a handkerchief, and the item Merz had was a "stirrer."



Any other suggestion is a "conspiracy theory," according to the French outlet.



🎙Source @AussieCossack





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/