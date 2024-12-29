CBDCs and a Cashless Society

“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”





The Beast of Revelation is shown as controlling all buying and selling. Might CBDCs fill a role in that control?





The Bank of International Settlement predicts there will be at least 9 CBDCs in circulation by 2030. Globalists would prefer a faster pace.





What nations or groups of nations are pushing for a Central Bank Digital Currency?





There is one group of nations that has claimed it wants to be the dominant force in a CBDC. Will this group of nations become a tie-in to the 666 Mark of the Beast?





How close are we to CBDCs?





Dr. Thiel uses verses from Bible prophecy to shine the light of understanding on the dangers of the coming Beast power and the cashless society promised by CBDCs.





You can read the corresponding article to this video titled "Yes, there are threats of cashlessness, most in NZ, Canada, the US, & Australia oppose CBDCs, yet the IMF continues to push for CBDCs" at URL:

https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/yes-there-are-threat-of-cashlessness-yet-the-imf-continues-to-push-for-cbdcs/