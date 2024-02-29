Making Extra Money

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Now here we are looking at ways to sell your excess vegetables and excess fruit from your trees. It is quite common now to set up a stand on the road next to a public park, a public school or somewhere where they won't throw you off and sell your excess vegetables and fruit. Our Pear tree went nuts this year and we had pears grown out our ears and we didn't know what to do with them. First we took them to the market to set up a stand there but that wasn't overly successful I mean it was raining, so during the week we set up on the side of the road on the main street in front of a derelict building and sold them and we nearly sold the lot in two days. That's how you do it.