Making Extra Money

Now here we are looking at ways to sell your excess vegetables and excess fruit from your trees. It is quite common now to set up a stand on the road next to a public park, a public school or somewhere where they won't throw you off and sell your excess vegetables and fruit. Our Pear tree went nuts this year and we had pears grown out our ears and we didn't know what to do with them. First we took them to the market to set up a stand there but that wasn't overly successful I mean it was raining, so during the week we set up on the side of the road on the main street in front of a derelict building and sold them and we nearly sold the lot in two days. That's how you do it.

