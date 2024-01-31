Pets in Love





Jan 30, 2024





#animals #animalrescue #dogrescue

8 month old puppy shed his last tear, chasing everyone away after trusting a bad owner

He chases away anyone who comes near him. Whether they have good or bad intentions! The dog seems to have completely lost trust in humans after being abused! In a forgotten corner of the city, where dilapidated boxes and abandoned buildings formed a desolate landscape, a dog lay curled up in pain. His once vibrant fur was replaced by inflamed and scabby skin, a testament to the suffering he had endured. His eyes, once filled with trust and warmth, were now clouded with fear and distrust.

Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3QCyXgWvE0