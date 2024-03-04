The Secret Masonic Victory of World War Two

The Secret Masonic Victory of World War 2





Western Freemasonry and their Masonic funded Eastern Communist friends won World War 2. Everything we see today stems from that Jewish Masonic victory. All Freemasons in politics know the aim is a one world communist utopia. All policies today aid the minorities aimed at breaking down the family, the very basis of white culture. Hitler knew who was behind it and now so do you.





Part1: The Russian Revolution

Part 2: The German Revolution

Part 3: Holodomor - Death by Famine

Part 4: Return of Their King

Part 5: The Spanish Revolution

Part 6: The Mexican Revolution

Part 7: Freemasonry and the Occult

Part 8: The Luciferian Doctrine Explained

Part 9: The Boer War

Part 10: The Seeds Of The Holy War

Part 11: The Irish Revolution

Part 12: The Spanish Armada and The Occult

Part 13: The Last Holy War

Part 14: The Satanic British Talmudic Empire

Part 15: The Mystery of Stalin and the Masonic Agenda

Part 16: The Masonic Subversion of the Catholic Church

Part 17: Return of the Bolsheviks

Part 18: Who Really Started World War Two

Part 19: Why did the NS leadership believe Jesus was not Jewish?

Final Part: Sources and Discoveries

Bonus: The Miracle Of Fatima





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





Source: https://archive.org/details/tsmvww2_201912









#CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #CeaseFireNOW, #BoycottIsrael, documentary, documentaries, movie, movies, film, show, series, Dennis, Wise, Truth, History, Communism, Communist, Communists, WW2, WWII, World, War, 2, II, Freemasonry, Freemasons, Freemason, Masonry, Masons, Masonic, Jews, Jew, Palestine, Palestinians, war crime, terrorism, terrorists, Israel, Israelis, Zionists, Zionist, Zionism,