BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

05. What Is Truth? - The Third Temple & Israel, God's Chosen People? by Robert Veith & Marlou Smith
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
305 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 10 months ago

Israel, the first born of God, chosen and set apart to be the guardians of the living truth and reflect the light of Christ in a dark and sinful world. When type met antitype at the cross, it gave rise to spiritual Israel. Who is spiritual Israel? What was abolished at the cross? Is physical Israel still the chosen nation today and is there any significance to the rebuilding of the third temple? satan has made it his life mission to spread confusion in the world, directing his revenge at God’s Word and the gospel of Christ. The true meaning of being a Christian has lost its savour. We will examine Israel’s role as both a physical nation and spiritual beacon and explore the prophetic implications surrounding the third temple and the profound meaning for believers world wide.

Keywords
what is truthrobert veithmarlou smith
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy