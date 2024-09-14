BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 12, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
22 views • 8 months ago

Episode 2377 - Is cultural marxism corrupting the family unit? -What is going to happen if we allow our government to take complete control over all our systems? Is our government walking into cultural collapse? -Is privatization of security going to be a big problem? -Were the police in the right by the way they approached the NFL player they pulled over? -Is ultra processed food linked to obesity? -High doses of adderall is linked to what health issues? -Best foods and supplements when working out? -Are there strings attached with large amounts of money donated to presidential candidates? -DARPA and Lockheed are going to be working on what new technology program with AI?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
