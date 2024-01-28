Texas sends state troops and big tanks to the border as a message to Joe Biden

Biden gave Texas 24 Hours to remove the razor wire at the southern border. Governor Greg Abbott has refused to comply and has sent the big tanks and State troops to the border as a message to the Biden administration not to mess with Texas.
