BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump pledges to restore Israel Lobby control! Will he turn America into a Zionist police state?
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 11 months ago



Trump pledges to restore Israel Lobby control over Congress | Rep. Massie tells Tucker about "AIPAC babysitters" | Conservative tsunami in European elections | Lindsay Graham comes up with new justification for Ukraine War | Conflict between Israel and Hezbollah spiraling | McCloskeys vindicated | Michael Cohen makes outlandish claims about Trump being a dictator | Bannon ordered to report to prison July 1 | Australian Senate launches inquiry into excess deaths | 9th Circuit rules mRNA jabs are not vaccines | Mexico disputes WHO Bird Flu propaganda | Shoppers trap robbers inside store | Israel torturing Palestinian detainees | Katie Hobbs bribery scandalShow more


Watch UnCancelled live and join the chat Mondays and Thursdays at 8am central

Full episodes available on Rumble by visiting uncancelled.video

Please like and subscribe and visit my affiliates below to support the broadcast:


Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer


Peak Performance Total Health by Melaleuca | The ONLY nutritional supplement you’ll ever need again. Just one pack in the morning and one in the evening for total health optimization. - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer


McAlvany Precious Metals | Roll over your IRA into precious metals and get a gold and silver account that you can access with a debit card and more! - https://uncancelledgold.com


The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer


Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com


Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com


Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer


Show less




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:02ba4d45d2142d94

Keywords
controlturnstreaming
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy