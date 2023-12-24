⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(24 December 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, as a result of competent actions by units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by artillery and helicopters, have repelled four attacks by assault groups of the AFU 95th Air Assault Brigade close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were over 40 servicemen, one armoured fighting vehicle, and three motor vehicles.

In addition, one ammunition depot of the 113th Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Liptsy (Kharkov region).

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, supported by artillery and Operational-Tactical Aviation, have repelled two attacks by the 63rd Mechanised Brigade and the 12th Special Operations Brigade of the AFU south of Kuzmino and near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, AFU manpower and hardware have been hit near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy losses were up to 100 soldiers, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated actions units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with artillery, have repelled eight attacks by assault groups of 81st Airmobile, 24th, and 30th mechanised brigades of the AFU and the 4th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard close to Belogorovka, Spornoye, Vasyukovka, Leninskoye, and Novgorodskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

AFU manpower and hardware have been hit near Pereyezdnoye, Razdolovka, Kleshcheevka, Vasyukovka, Shumy, Andreevka, and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 350 soldiers killed and wounded, three infantry fighting vehicles, one armoured personnel carrier, and five motor vehicles.

In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, three D-30 howitzers, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been destroyed.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have inflicted a fire attack on manpower concentration areas of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 110 servicemen, and two pickup trucks.



In addition, during counter-battery warfare, 1 US-manufd M109 Paladin, Akatsiya & Gvozdika SP'd artill systs have been hit.





▫️ In Zaporozhye direct, units of the RU GOFs, supported by artillery & heavy flamethrower systems, have defeated manpower and hardware of 33rd, 117, 118th mechd, 128th mountain assault, & 71st jaeger brigs of the AFs of UKR near Rabotino, Verbovoye, Zherebyanka & Mirnoye (Zaporozhye reg).





The enemy losses were up to 70 servicemen killed & wounded, 1 armoured fight vehic, 3 motor vehicles, as well as one Gvozdika SPd artill syst.





▫️ In Kherson direct, as a result of the actions by units of RU troops & artillery, the enemy losses were up to 80 servicemen and three motor vehicles.





In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer have been destroyed.





▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised Norwegian-manufactured launchers of NASAMS air defence systems and French-manufactured Crotale-NG at Starokonstantinov airfield (Khmelnitsky region), as well as aviation equipment, flight navigation equipment, and aviation ammunition at Kanatovo airfields (Kirovograd region) and the Dnepr, manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 127 areas during the day.





▫️ Air defence systems have shot down four Ukrainian aircraft: three Su-27 and one Su-24 of the Ukrainian Air Force near Shirokoye, Odarovka (Zaporozhye region), and Grigorovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).





Three HARM anti-radar missiles, three HIMARS multiple-launch rocket projectiles, and one Neptune anti-ship missile have been intercepted.





In addition, 49 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Staromikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Vasilyovka, Golaya Pristan (Kherson region), Berdyansk, Novogorovka, and Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region).



📊 In total, 558 airplanes, 261 helicopters, 10,040 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 14,299 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,189 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,479 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 16,660 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.