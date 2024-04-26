STOP MANIPULATING ME!

Wednesday Night Live 24 April 2024





Join us on Wednesday Night Live as we discuss the impact of childhood experiences on adult behavior, the importance of traditional values versus post-Christian morality, and the decline of essential skills like swimming and cooking. We emphasize the value of diverse interests, effective communication, and emotional resilience in navigating relationships. Exploring manipulation and honesty, we highlight setting boundaries and the transformative power of self-awareness. Thank you for joining us on this journey through human behavior and relationships.





