The Fall of Bashar Assad was Predicted in the Bible, The Assyrian Antichrist of Syria

While the entire world was surprised, I Saw The Light Ministries was actually watching this time frame of these last few months before Purim of 2025, only 3 months away, specifically for a military campaign against Bashar Assad, the president of Syria.
We were actually watching because of Revelation 13:3 and its connection with the upcoming Purim timing.
The Assyrian Antichrist, Assad is alive and he is coming back soon to the world scene. Learn more at https://www.isawthelightministries.com/antichrist.html