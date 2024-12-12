BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Fall of Bashar Assad was Predicted in the Bible, The Assyrian Antichrist of Syria
75 views • 6 months ago

While the entire world was surprised, I Saw The Light Ministries was actually watching this time frame of these last few months before Purim of 2025, only 3 months away, specifically for a military campaign against Bashar Assad, the president of Syria.

We were actually watching because of Revelation 13:3 and its connection with the upcoming Purim timing.

The Assyrian Antichrist, Assad is alive and he is coming back soon to the world scene. Learn more at https://www.isawthelightministries.com/antichrist.html

bibleprophecysyriaantichristassadpredictedrevelation 13assyriandamascusbashar assad
