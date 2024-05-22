© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Restaurants closing in 2024:
- Fuddruckers is expected to close ALL locations by the end of the year
- Old Country Buffet is closing ALL remainder locations
- IHOP is closing 100 locations
- Buffalo Wild Wings is closing ALL Canada locations as well as 60 locations in the US
- Applebee's is closing 35 locations
- Red Lobster is closing 50 locations as they enter bankruptcy
- Denny's is closing 20 locations by the end of the year
- Marie Callender's is shutting down ALL remainder locations
- Pizza Hut is planning to close 500 locations
- Outback Steakhouse is closing 41 of their 700 locations
- Sai Baro is closing a total of 50 locations with majority being mall locations
- Mard Pizza is closing a total of 27 locations
- Ruby Tuesday is closing 16 more locations in 2024.
- BDQ is closing 8 of their 59 locations.
- Joe's Crab Shack is closing 41 of their 60 locations
- Bonefish Grill is closing 7 locations
https://x.com/wallstreetapes/status/1793356459516031228?s=52&t=HnTDCBCWKmTU44F-DceDEg