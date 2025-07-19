BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Democrats Manipulate the Epstein List
Proforce
Proforce
8 views • 2 months ago

Alex Jones Releases New Trump Letters Exclusively On-Air – Viewer Discretion Is Advised! Director of National Intelligence Gabbard Releases ‘New Evidence of Obama Administration Conspiracy to Subvert President Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency’ by Infowars.com
the new evidence “demonstrates how, after President Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump.”

Gabbard posted the evidence in an X thread, remarking, “These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate,” and adding she’d referred the documents to the Justice Department for prosecution.

