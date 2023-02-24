How the Chinese CCP Monitors and Tracks Everyone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How the Chinese CCP Monitors and Tracks EveryoneLet us keep this satanic spy and surveillance system OUT of the United States and western civilization. IN the USA, we have the 4th amendment which is our LAW.
Let us uphold and defend our right to personal privacy. and NOT succumb to the police state tyranny that China has become
This report originally aired April 13, 2018, on VICE on HBO.