New evidence TEARS APART Biden's claim that he had Ukrainian prosecutor FIRED over corruption

Glenn Beck





Sep 8, 2023





President Biden's Ukraine corruption lies are starting to completely fall apart. Years ago, Biden bragged that when he was Vice President, he convinced Ukraine to fire its prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, by threatening to withhold funding. Biden claimed that Shokin was corrupt, but now evidence has emerged that the White House, State Department, European Union, and even George Soros had praised Shokin for fighting corruption. Is this even more evidence that Biden had Shokin fired to stop him from looking into Burisma, the energy company that his son Hunter Biden was on the board of? Glenn believes the tides are starting to turn on Joe ...





