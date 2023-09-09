New evidence TEARS APART Biden's claim that he had Ukrainian prosecutor FIRED over corruption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Sep 8, 2023
President Biden's Ukraine corruption lies are starting to completely fall apart. Years ago, Biden bragged that when he was Vice President, he convinced Ukraine to fire its prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, by threatening to withhold funding. Biden claimed that Shokin was corrupt, but now evidence has emerged that the White House, State Department, European Union, and even George Soros had praised Shokin for fighting corruption. Is this even more evidence that Biden had Shokin fired to stop him from looking into Burisma, the energy company that his son Hunter Biden was on the board of? Glenn believes the tides are starting to turn on Joe ...
