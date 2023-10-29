The 4th trial of Jesus Christ displays the corruption at the highest level.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #13. A study in the gospel of John 18 points us to corruption and deceit at the highest levels of the land. Christians today will walk in their relationship with GOD and face injustice and deception from those in authority. Never assume someone in power or with a high intellect is not capable of great evil and deception. Satan has minions at every level and especially in positions of authority.