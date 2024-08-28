BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Project Stargates Episode 4
Free Humanity
Free Humanity
92 views • 8 months ago

The Stargate of Palmyra is a mysterious concept tied to the ancient ruins of Palmyra in Syria, particularly centered around the Arch of Triumph and the Temple of Baal. Some theories suggest that these structures were more than just architectural marvels; they were believed by some to be gateways or portals—stargates—used by ancient civilizations to connect with other realms or dimensions. According to these theories, the Nazis, fascinated by the potential of such technology, conducted secret expeditions in Palmyra during World War II, searching for evidence of these star gates and the advanced knowledge they might unlock. The enduring intrigue around the Stargate of Palmyra continues to fuel speculation and conspiracy theories about ancient technologies and their hidden power.
The Nazi expeditions in Syria during World War II were driven by a fascination with ancient technologies. Under the direction of Heinrich Himmler and the Ahnenerbe organization, the Nazis sought to uncover lost knowledge and advanced technology believed to be hidden in the ancient ruins of Syria. Key sites like Palmyra's Temple of Baal, Ugarit, and Damascus were explored for their potential connections to ancient advanced civilizations and mystical power sources, such as star gates. These expeditions aimed to gain both strategic advantages and esoteric wisdom, reflecting a blend of military strategy, historical curiosity, and a quest for supernatural power.
Project Stargates Episode 4 , Syria, Palmyra, israel, Otto Rahn, Edmund Kiss, Damascus, ugarit, baalbek, Ernst Herzfeld ,Isis, brittain, U.S. , Nazi, Germany , ww1, ww2 , archeology, ancient technology, occult, baal, temple of bel, arch of palmira, arch de triumph , star gate, annunaki, Assyria, excavations, Ahnenerbe, portals, aliens , extraterrestrial, demon, jinn, omar samson, free humanity, history, mystery, conspiracy, technology

Keywords
alienstechnologyisraelhistorydemonsusaconspiracyisisnazisyriaportalsmysteryepisode 4brittainpalmyraproject stargates
