How to Design an Office Building

Ken Small Architect of SSA Architecture https://www.smallstudioassociates.com in Las Vegas gives potential clients a brief description of the preliminary a design process commonly used in southern Nevada. This explanation is a good quick overview of how you can work with your architect to achieve satisfactory design results in a timely manner for preliminary purposes. Many commercial clients have bought the wrong property or leased a space that is too small for their needs. Families building homes sometimes do not make the best decisions about what lot to buy. This video explains how to make better preliminary design decisions and avoid costly mistakes at the outset of your architectural project.

People who want to design architectural projects often ask us how to go about it. In answer to this frequently asked question Ken Small Architect made this video listing one option for the steps to get your architectural project designed. If you are a facilities manager or CFO or a person who is not design-oriented but you want to determine the general description of the project then following as many of these steps will get you there. For those of you who want to hire an architect but have not yet decided to go forward these procedures can be a good tool to tune your thinking in preparation for your construction project. SSA Architecture and Ken Small have many years of experience in designing restaurants, bars, food kiosks, drive-thru restaurants, hospitality projects and restaurant and bar construction projects. We have designed almost every kind of architectural project imaginable at one time or another. We can help you with all design and construction aspects of your project planning, construction and interior design. We highly recommend that you contact SSA Architecture to do a preliminary architectural floor plan design before you sign your lease or even make an offer to buy or lease a building or lot for your use. For a small cost this due diligence can make relatively sure that your planned use will work and that you can use the preliminary project design to get a “Ball-park” opinion of probable construction cost from a contractor. With that methodology you can verify that your goals will work. SSA Architecture, Small Studio Associates and Ken Small Architect are architectural practitioners located in Las Vegas Nevada. We are currently licensed to practice architecture in Nevada, Arizona and California and other jurisdictions.

SSA Architecture

7040 Laredo Street, Suite C

Las Vegas, NV 89117