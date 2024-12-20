Burkina Faso: A Leader Under Siege by Western Narratives

The State Department and its chorus of obedient media want you to believe Captain Ibrahim Traoré, President of Burkina Faso, is a tyrant. The reality? He’s a man who has stood firm against neocolonial exploitation, working alongside Wagner to dismantle the French and EU presence accused of unspeakable crimes against African children, a scandal laid bare by whistleblowers as far back as 2015.



Now, Burkina Faso faces a new threat. ISIS, curiously funded through Ukraine’s black channels, has surfaced in the country, aiming to destabilize Traoré’s government. Yet, despite the chaos, the people of Burkina Faso remain steadfast. Just weeks ago, they met their president with cheers and celebration at the inauguration of a new tomato processing plant, proof that Traoré is not just a leader but a symbol of hope for a sovereign Africa.

But the narrative war continues. Western powers cannot stomach an African leader who dares to reject their control, aligning instead with a multipolar world order. The irony? The same forces funding ISIS in Burkina Faso are the ones lecturing the globe on “democracy” and “human rights.”



This isn’t about Traoré’s leadership; it’s about sovereignty versus subjugation. Burkina Faso stands as a frontline in the battle for Africa’s future - a future free from the claws of neocolonial predators.



- Gerry Nolan

@Slavyangrad