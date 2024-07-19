BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Weekend at Bidens: Will Covid Joe Make the Decision to Drop Out of Election 2024?
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
979 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
154 views • 10 months ago

This is Trunews for July 19, 2024. I’m Doc Burkhart, sitting in for Trunews host and founder Rick Wiles. On today’s godcast, we will review the latest attack on Tel Aviv, this time by drone. We will also talk about the final night of the Republican National Convention and share some highlights. We will give you the latest updates on the attempted murder of Donald Trump, with Sen. Josh Hawley revealing whistleblowers spilling the beans on what happened last Saturday. Also, the next 48 hours could determine Joe Biden’s decision whether or not to continue to remain in the Presidential race. But first, the big news this morning is the so-called cyber-crash that Microsoft and Crowsdstrike experienced, shutting down airports, banks impacted, and 911 services refusing to operate. We’ll begin our analysis with this headline from CNN.


Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/19/2024


Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/weekend-at-bidens-will-covid-joe-make-the-decision-to-drop-out-of-election-2024


Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.faithandvalues.com


You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com


Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch


The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf

Keywords
politicselectioncontroversytrunews2024decisiondropoutrickwilescovidjoeweekendatbidens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy