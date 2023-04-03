3.4.23: Pepe REPRESENTS, We are the NEWS, TRUTH is SPREADING, There is HOPE! PRAY! [MIRROR]

[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://rumble.com/v2bpo6q-3.4.23-pepe-represents-we-are-the-news-truth-is-spreading-there-is-hope-pra.html



Invest in Gold & Silver Today, Secure your Financial Future 📒https://andweknow.com/gold

—————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

https://www.1776live.us/ May 12, 10:00 AM - May 14, 9:00PM Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine, Texas





Arizona

https://truthsocial.com/users/realDonaldTrump/statuses/109961174256480889





I endorse Trump. https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/18408





Memo to the Nation: https://t.me/teamanons/27636





Maryland Mayor charged w/ 56 counts child possession and distribution of child pornography 😡https://t.me/teamanons/27619





"I don't care if it takes every second of our time and every ounce of our energy.. https://t.me/PepeMatter/14681





@PepeDeluxed made anons proud at CPAC with a stellar interview!

Thank you for representing the frogs/frens well and for the shout out! https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/40262





Biden Nominee for FAA Chief Goes 0-for-7 on Aviation Policy Quiz by Sen. Ted Budd https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12725





Rep. James Comer: “The message I hope to deliver today is that THE TRUTH IS COMING and that we are sincerely trying to get this information… https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12728





2023 Brazil Carnival - A satanic event https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole/38060





Surprised CNN allowed such truth on their airwaves 😁 https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4305

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/









🧿 RELAY BY 🧿 ■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv











