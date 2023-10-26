Jeff & Erica - Vax Injured Are Getting Worse By The Day 25Oct23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shedding And The Vax Injured Are Getting Worse By The Day -- October 25, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on October 25, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com