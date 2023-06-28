How to Disobey Unjust Laws

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disobedience is the lawful and recommended remedy to any arbitrary, unreasonable, or unjust law, based upon natural law which is the foundation upon which our nation and constitution were founded. Natural law provides a legal basis to resist tyranny that can be argued in court. This video is based on the book "The LAWFUL Remedy to Tyranny," available at Amazon.